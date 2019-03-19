Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers

Leaked In Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate development, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly of high quality. The leak is a shameful act which is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

Fans Condemn The Leak

As expected, several fans criticised Tamilrockers for leaking Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum and urged other cinephiles to refrain from downloading the pirated version. Some of them also asked those in power to punish those behind the cruel act.

Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?

Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum is a relatively small film and needs to rely on a healthy WOM in order to emerge as a success. As the full movie has been leaked online for free download, its box office collections might not be as good as expected which is quite an unfortunate thing.

The Background

Tamilrockers, a big problem for the movie world, has a history of leaking new movies within hours of their release. 2.0, Sarkar and Viswasam are just a few of the biggies that suffered because of the notorious group. Tamilrockers has also leaked non-Tamil movies such as NTR Mahanayakudu, KGF, Odiyan and proved that its reach is wider than one could have imagined.

To Conclude...

Previously, the likes of Vijay Deverakonda, Vishal and Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan have asked fans to refrain from supporting piracy. Quite a few websites too have faced the axe for illegally uploading movies for 'free downloading'. Unfortunately, the issue persists despite these strong measures. Harsher punishments are the need of the hour!