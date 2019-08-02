English
    Jackpot Full Movie Leaked For Free Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1

    By Lekhaka
    Jackpot, featuring actresses Jyothika and Revathy in the lead, arrived in theatres today (August 2, 2019), receiving rave reviews from most movie buffs. The film also clicked with most critics, who called it a 'fun-filled entertainer'. Now, here is some terrible news for those associated with the movie. In a disturbing development, Jackpot has been leaked online by the notorious gang Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'

    Jackpot has been shot against a decent budget and needs to have a good theatrical run in order to be a commercial success. The leak has the potential to affect its business, which is quite unfortunate. Let us hope that Jackpot overcomes this setback and lives up to its full potential at the box office.

    Meanwhile, Jackpot is creating decent buzz on social media. Here, are the top reactions.

    Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess

    #Jackpot - A pile of Mokka Comedies. Too many characters, Anand Raj scores better than others. Jo & Revathy combo is torture to watch. BGM resembles many old movies, esp Sketch. The Inexhaustible Vessel concept is gud. Hardly few laughable funny scenes/dialogues. Waste of time!

    Akshay Prakash @Akshay__Prakash

    #Jackpot First Half: Laugh Riot. #Jyotika ma'am and Revathy Ma'am killing it with their adorable characters. Anand Raj, Yogi Babu, Mottai Rajendar and the others contribute to the humor😂. BGM

    ѕнινα🔥 @ShivaRaj_SFC

    Jackpot Pakka Comedy Entertainer😂👌👌Jo anni nd Revathi mam just nailed it👍💯

    Action sequence pakka🔥🔥Motta Rajendran nd Anand Raj SirVera level👌My Family Members Really Njoyed this film very much😍❤️#JackpotFromToday#JackPotReview @2D_ENTPVTLTD @Suriya_offl

    Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac

    Despite delivering back to back successes as a hero recently, #YogiBabu is in full self-troll, self-deprecating mode in #Jackpot.. He pokes fun at his own appearance, calling his face ugly and what not.. This takes one kind of guts & self-confidence 👌👍

    @iYogiBabu

    Venba @KrishVenba

    #Jackpot Best comedy movie in recent days after Marakadha Nanayam, Velainu Vanthuta vellikaran. #MottaRajendran #Thagadurai #Tony #Yogibabu #AnandrajRaj as Manasthan and Manasthi #Bhaai. #Jyothika and #Revathi... Everyone amazing @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian

    jackpot jyothika
