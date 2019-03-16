July Kaatril Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers; Will It Affect The Collections?

English
    It was an eventful Friday for the Tamil film industry. Even though no big movies made it to theatres, a handful of good Tamil movies came to the theatres and one among them is July Kaatril, a romantic tale, which has been winning decent reviews in the theatres. The KC Sundaram directorial, written by the director himself, features Ananth Nag in the lead role along with Anju Kurian, Samyuktha Menon and others. While the movie has been getting decent responses, there are certain developments, which are not definitely pleasant ones for the makers of the movie as well as genuine movie lovers.

    Piracy Hits July Kaatril

    Piracy remains as an impending problem for the Tamil film industry and yet another Tamil film has fallen prey to piracy much like many other Tamil movies of the recent times.

    Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

    Surprisingly, July Kaatril full movie has been leaked online for free download through the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, this has happened on the very next day of the release of this Tamil movie.

    Will The Collections Be Affected?

    As stated above, July Kaatril has been receiving decent responses. The freshness in the narration is being praised by the audiences. The movie has the scope to rake in good numbers. Let us hope that the film would cross the hurdles of piracy and enjoy a good run in the theatres in the days to come as well.

    Kollywood And Piracy

    Not Just July Kaatril, the other Tamil movies of the recent times too have been affected by piracy, which continues to be a headache for everyone. The big movies like Viwasam, Petta, Thadam etc., have also been affected by piracy. Many celebrities have been vocal about curbing piracy and protecting the films.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
