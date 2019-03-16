July Kaatril Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers; Will It Affect The Collections?

Piracy Hits July Kaatril

Piracy remains as an impending problem for the Tamil film industry and yet another Tamil film has fallen prey to piracy much like many other Tamil movies of the recent times.

Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

Surprisingly, July Kaatril full movie has been leaked online for free download through the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, this has happened on the very next day of the release of this Tamil movie.

Will The Collections Be Affected?

As stated above, July Kaatril has been receiving decent responses. The freshness in the narration is being praised by the audiences. The movie has the scope to rake in good numbers. Let us hope that the film would cross the hurdles of piracy and enjoy a good run in the theatres in the days to come as well.

Kollywood And Piracy

Not Just July Kaatril, the other Tamil movies of the recent times too have been affected by piracy, which continues to be a headache for everyone. The big movies like Viwasam, Petta, Thadam etc., have also been affected by piracy. Many celebrities have been vocal about curbing piracy and protecting the films.