Jumanji The Next Level Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamil By Tamilrockers On Day 1
Jumanji The Next Level, starring former WWE star and noted actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, arrived in theatres today (December 13, 2019) and this created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. It received favourable reviews from most critics, proving 'The Great One' is a fine performer. Now, hours after its release, the Hollywood biggie has been leaked online in Tamil by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The pirated version is reportedly of 'High Quality', which has ruffled a few feathers.
Trade experts feel, the leak has the potential to affect the movie's box office collections in Tamil Nadu, which is completely unacceptable.
Meanwhile, Jumanji The Next Level has taken social media by storm for all the right reasons. Here, we present, the top reactions to the flick.
Robert Flores @bigbobber89
@TheRock@KevinHart4real wow incredible job guys the impression is Amazing The Rock as As
@DannyDeVito was perfect and Kevin absolutely amazing fucking hilarious as
@mrdannyglover I love it #JumanjiTheNextLevel #Jumanji
Whiskey Leif @WhiskeyLeif
Just saw this movie and yeah I enjoyed it. Not any better nor worse than the previous movie and if you did enjoy Welcome to the Jungle then you'll most definitely enjoy this one.
Detective @cheeku1796
Another badass fun adventure..💥 Variations shown by the whole cast is hilarious
And Rock always saying "HUH?" as an old man is the best part
Another sequel incoming
#JumanjiTheNextLevel
3.75/5
Daniel Irawan @danieldokter
376. JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL (2019, Jake Kasdan)
Almost all the adventure spectacle to the next level - the best thing #JumanjiTheNextLevel as a sequel of the new continuation w/ great concept is Dwayne-Hart plays De Vito-Glover. The original fans, watch out for the aftermath!
Mr.RaYMonD GarrisoN BlooD ShoT @Sazzz0007
#JumanjiTheNextLevel [3.5/5] : A fun adventure movie.. Gives u what u expect from a #Jumanji movie..
Thrills and humor..
Familiar cast is a major plus..
@TheRock
, #KevinHart , #JackBlack ,
@nickjonas
and others
Character swapping is lot of fun
A wholesome entertainer!
(Social media posts have not been edited)