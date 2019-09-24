Junior Artiste Claims Actor Blackmailed Her With Secretly Shot Intimate Videos

A few days ago, a woman tried to set herself on fire near the Vadapalani police station in Tamil Nadu, which ruffled a few feathers. Now, the lady has revealed that she is a junior artiste in Tamil films and took the drastic step as she is being harassed by an actor named Fakrudeen. Revealing more about her ordeal, the junior artiste said that she got into a relationship with him after he expressed his love for her. Thereafter, the two remained together for three years and got intimate on several occasions. According to the junior artiste, Fakrudeen secretly recorded their private moments, and soon started blackmailing her.

The lady also revealed that Fakrudeen is separated from his wife.

The junior artiste reportedly filed a complaint about the matter some time ago, following which the cops warned the actor to mend his ways. However, after keeping a low profile for a while, he allegedly started harassing her again.

This is a developing situation, and it remains to be seen what happens next.