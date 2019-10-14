Jyothika To Be Paired Opposite Rajinikanth In Thalaivar 168?

It was recently that the announcement regarding Thalaivar 168, Rajinikanth's next film after Darbar, had come out. Now, various reports have come up regarding the possible star cast of the movie. A few reports claim that the makers of the film are in talks with actress Jyothika, to play the leading lady of the film.

However, no official confirmation has come up regarding this yet. It is being believed that the team might soon come up with an official announcement regarding the star cast of the movie. At the same time, rumours also convey that Trisha is also being considered to play the leading lady in this upcoming Rajinikanth starrer, which will be directed by Siva.

If Jyothika comes on board for the project, Thalaivar 168 will turn out to be the second movie of the Magalir Mattum actress with Rajinikanth. Earlier, both of them had worked together in Chandramukhi, which is still one among the biggest hits in the career of Jyothika. Nevertheless, Jyothika was paired opposite Prabhu in the movie, which was directed by P Vasu.

Thalaivar 168 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the film will mark the third collaboration of the production house with Rajinikanth. Reports suggest that the filming of this upcoming movie will commence in December 2019 on Rajinikanth's birthday (December 6). Reportedly, the team is eyeing a Deepavali 2020 release.

As far as Jyothika is concerned, she has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. Her next film to hit theatres will be the Jeethu Joseph directorial, which also features Karthi in the lead role. At the same time, she will also play the lead in the upcoming movie Ponmagal Vandal. The actress has had two releases so far in this year. The first film to hit theatres was Raatchasi, which was followed by Jackpot, which hit the marquee a couple of months ago.