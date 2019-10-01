    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Is Kaappaan A Hit Or A Flop? The Box Office Verdict Of The Movie Is Out!

      By Staff
      |

      Kaappaan is set to complete its second week in theatres. The film, which was one among the top releases of recent times, has had a good outing at the box office even though it is not a spectacular one. Now, one of the reports that have come on a popular YouTube channel throws light on the budget, pre-release business as well as the collections of the film so far. Considering the report, it could rightly be said that Kaappaan has turned out to be a profitable venture at the box office. Read Kaappaan box office verdict report to know more about the same.

      Kaappaan’s Budget

      Kaappaan’s Budget

      As everyone knows, Kaappaan is a big budget venture with huge stakes involved in it. According to the report, the total budget of the movie, including the publicity and promotion works, stands around Rs 83 crore.

      Pre-release Business

      Pre-release Business

      Going by the report, Kaappaan did solid pre-release business. Reportedly, the film did a total pre-release business of Rs 88.75 crore. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film were sold for Rs 22 crore that too on advance basis. The film did make a table profit of around Rs 5.75 crore before its release.

      Tamil Nadu Collections

      Tamil Nadu Collections

      Kaappaan has done solid business in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, it fetched above Rs 20 crore on its first weekend. By the completion of the first week, the film is said to have collected a gross of Rs 30 crore and a share of around Rs 17 crore.

      The Good Run Continues

      The Good Run Continues

      The report says that the film has made a profit of around Rs 75 lakh from the first week of run in Tamil Nadu. Kaappaan enjoyed a decent second weekend as well, even though it slowed down a bit due to the arrival of Namma Veettu Pillai. Nevertheless, the film is expected to have increased the profit margin. Moreover, the film has had a good run in Kerala as well. Hence, it could rightly be termed as a hit at the box office.

      (Source: Valai Pechu)

      Read more about: kaappaan suriya mohanlal
      Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
