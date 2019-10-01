Is Kaappaan A Hit Or A Flop? The Box Office Verdict Of The Movie Is Out!

Kaappaan’s Budget

As everyone knows, Kaappaan is a big budget venture with huge stakes involved in it. According to the report, the total budget of the movie, including the publicity and promotion works, stands around Rs 83 crore.

Pre-release Business

Going by the report, Kaappaan did solid pre-release business. Reportedly, the film did a total pre-release business of Rs 88.75 crore. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film were sold for Rs 22 crore that too on advance basis. The film did make a table profit of around Rs 5.75 crore before its release.

Tamil Nadu Collections

Kaappaan has done solid business in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, it fetched above Rs 20 crore on its first weekend. By the completion of the first week, the film is said to have collected a gross of Rs 30 crore and a share of around Rs 17 crore.

The Good Run Continues

The report says that the film has made a profit of around Rs 75 lakh from the first week of run in Tamil Nadu. Kaappaan enjoyed a decent second weekend as well, even though it slowed down a bit due to the arrival of Namma Veettu Pillai. Nevertheless, the film is expected to have increased the profit margin. Moreover, the film has had a good run in Kerala as well. Hence, it could rightly be termed as a hit at the box office.