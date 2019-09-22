Kaappaan Box Office Collections (2 Days): Suriya Mania Reigns Supreme

Chennai Box Office Collections

Kaappaan is doing well in Chennai as well. It collected Rs 0.89 crore on Friday, clicking with Suriya fans. It did equally well on Day 2, grossing Rs 1.02 crore and remained the top choice of the target audience.

Suriya Bounces Back?

Suriya is going through a terrible phase on the work front. His last release NGK, directed by ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan, tanked at the box office and added to his worries. With Kaappaan holding well at the ticket window, many feel that the 24 star is on the verge of regaining his lost glory. However, a lot will ultimately depend on whether the film makes an impact on weekdays.

The WOM Is Average

The general feeling is that Kaappaan is a missed opportunity. While the action-thriller has an interesting concept, it never reaches its full potential due to the weak writing. Suriya has, however, received good reviews for doing justice to one of the most challenging roles of his career. As such, the WOM is average, which might create a problem for Kaappaan once the initial buzz dies down.

The Road Ahead…

Kaappaan is set to have a terrific first Sunday, and rake in the moolah. The buzz is that its Day 3 Tamil Nadu collections are going to be around Rs 9 crore. It is also likely to have another Rs 1 crore + day in Chennai. All in all, Suriya mania is well and truly upon us.