Kaappaan Box Office Collections (3 Days): Enjoys A Sensational First Weekend!

At Chennai Box Office

Kaappaan has emerged as the indisputable king at the Chennai box office with the film racing ahead of all other releases. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 1 crore on the third day as well. The movie is expected to have minted around Rs 3 crore on its opening weekend, which is a solid figure.

Sunday Collections In Tamil Nadu

Kaappaan enjoyed a super-strong Sunday at the Tamil Nadu box office and emerged as the top performer of the weekend. As per reports, Kaappaan is expected to have collected around Rs 23 crore on its first weekend at Tamil Nadu box office.

At UAE/GCC Box Office

Importantly, Kaappaan has overtaken Petta to register the best opening by a Tamil movie in this year so far at UAE/GCC box office. According to reports, the film has collected above Rs 3 crore on its opening weekend.

Telugu Version

In Other Regions

