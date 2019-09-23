Kaappaan Box Office Collections (3 Days): Enjoys A Sensational First Weekend!
As expected, Kaappaan has turned out to be the movie of the week, with the film fetching big money at the box office. Kaappaan has reportedly enjoyed a solid start at the box office and what is even more important is that the film went on to maintain the good momentum in the next two days of the weekend. What is more striking is that Kaappaan has shown an upward growth in the weekend graph and the movie collected the best on Sunday. If reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, Kaappaan is expected to have collected above Rs 23 crore on its first weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office. Read Kaappaan box office collections (3 Days) report to know further details regarding this.
At Chennai Box Office
Kaappaan has emerged as the indisputable king at the Chennai box office with the film racing ahead of all other releases. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 1 crore on the third day as well. The movie is expected to have minted around Rs 3 crore on its opening weekend, which is a solid figure.
Sunday Collections In Tamil Nadu
Kaappaan enjoyed a super-strong Sunday at the Tamil Nadu box office and emerged as the top performer of the weekend. As per reports, Kaappaan is expected to have collected around Rs 23 crore on its first weekend at Tamil Nadu box office.
At UAE/GCC Box Office
Importantly, Kaappaan has overtaken Petta to register the best opening by a Tamil movie in this year so far at UAE/GCC box office. According to reports, the film has collected above Rs 3 crore on its opening weekend.
Telugu Version
In Other Regions
