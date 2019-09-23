English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kaappaan Box Office Collections (3 Days): Enjoys A Sensational First Weekend!

    By Staff
    |

    As expected, Kaappaan has turned out to be the movie of the week, with the film fetching big money at the box office. Kaappaan had reportedly enjoyed a very strong start at the box office and what is even more important is that the film went on to maintain the good momentum in the next 2 days of the weekend. What is more striking is that Kaappaan has shown an upward growth in the weekend graph and the movie collected the best on Sunday. If reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, Kaappaan is expected to have collected above Rs 23 crore on its first weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office. Read Kaappaan box office collections (3 Days) report to know further details regarding this.

    At Chennai Box Office

    At Chennai Box Office

    Kaappaan has emerged as the indisputable king at the Chennai box office with the film racing ahead of all other releases. The film is expected to have collected above RS 1-crore on third day as well. The movie is expected to have minted around Rs 3 crore on its opening weekend, which are solid figures.

    Sunday Collections In Tamil Nadu

    Sunday Collections In Tamil Nadu

    Kaappaan enjoyed a super strong Sunday at the Tamil Nadu box office and emerged as the top performer of the weekend. If reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, Kaappaan is expected to have collected around Rs 23 crore on its first weekend at Tamil Nadu box office.

    At UAE/GCC Box Office

    At UAE/GCC Box Office

    Importantly, Kaappaan has overtaken Petta to register the best opening by a Tamil movie in this year so far at UAE/GCC box office. According to reports, the film has collected above RS 3 crore on its opening weekend.

    Telugu Version

    Telugu Version

    It seems like Bandobast, which is Kaappaan's Telugu version has slowed down a bit. Gaddalakonda Ganesh, the Varun Tej starrer which released along with has overtaken Bandobast in terms of collections in the first weekend.

    In Other Regions

    In Other Regions

    Kaappaan enjoyed a god first weekend in Kerala as well. In Bengaluru, the film emerged as the top performing Tamil movie of the week. At the USA box office, the film has gone past the $100k mark in its first weekend.

    More KAAPPAAN News

    Read more about: kaappaan suriya mohanlal
    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 8:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue