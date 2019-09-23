Kaappaan Box Office Collections (3 Days): Enjoys A Sensational First Weekend!

At Chennai Box Office

Kaappaan has emerged as the indisputable king at the Chennai box office with the film racing ahead of all other releases. The film is expected to have collected above RS 1-crore on third day as well. The movie is expected to have minted around Rs 3 crore on its opening weekend, which are solid figures.

Sunday Collections In Tamil Nadu

Kaappaan enjoyed a super strong Sunday at the Tamil Nadu box office and emerged as the top performer of the weekend. If reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, Kaappaan is expected to have collected around Rs 23 crore on its first weekend at Tamil Nadu box office.

At UAE/GCC Box Office

Importantly, Kaappaan has overtaken Petta to register the best opening by a Tamil movie in this year so far at UAE/GCC box office. According to reports, the film has collected above RS 3 crore on its opening weekend.

Telugu Version

It seems like Bandobast, which is Kaappaan's Telugu version has slowed down a bit. Gaddalakonda Ganesh, the Varun Tej starrer which released along with has overtaken Bandobast in terms of collections in the first weekend.

In Other Regions

Kaappaan enjoyed a god first weekend in Kerala as well. In Bengaluru, the film emerged as the top performing Tamil movie of the week. At the USA box office, the film has gone past the $100k mark in its first weekend.