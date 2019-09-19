Kaappaan Box Office Prediction: A Huge Opening Is Guaranteed?
Kollywood is set to witness the biggest release of September 2019 as Kaappaan is all set hit theatres on this Friday. Starring Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya in lead roles, the KV Anand directorial assures some thrilling moments, much like his previous ventures. Kaappaan is a big budget venture and expectations are high on this film, which is capable of taking the box office by storm. If the pre-release buzz is anything to go by, Kaappaan is sure to make a huge opening at the box office due to many reasons. Read Kaappaan box office prediction report to know further details regarding this.
In Tamil Nadu
Kaappaan carries more hype than Suriya's previous release NGK, which hit theatres in May 2019. The booking for Kaappaan is reportedly phenomenal with the tickets for day 1 getting sold out at a fast pace. Definitely, we can see Kaappaan's collection reaching new heights on the first day.
In Kerala
Mohanlal, the name is more than enough to bring audiences to theatres in large numbers. The most-loved superstar plays an equally important role in this action thriller and the film is sure to make a huge opening in Kerala.
Telugu Version
Kaappaan is releasing as Bandobast in Telugu speaking region. Much like the previous films of Suriya, Bandobast is also making a huge release ane the advance booking is pretty solid. Bandobast is expected to make a good opening despite facing
A Huge Release In Karnataka
According to the earlier reports, Kaappaan has turned out to Suriya's biggest ever release in Karnataka with the film bagging a good number of screens. Meanwhile, the film is also expected to set a new record in terms of early morning shows in Bangalore. The response at the ticket window also looks good.
Considering all these aspects, Kaappaan is expected to take a huge opening all across South India on its first day at the box office.