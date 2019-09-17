Kaappaan First Review : A Paisa Vasool Treat For Suriya Fans
Kaappaan, featuring Suriya and Mohanlal in the lead, is arguably one of the biggest releases of the month. The film helmed by noted director KV Anand, revolves around complex issues such as national security and agriculture, which has helped it create a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The general feeling is, the film has the potential to revive Suriya's career, which makes it a crucial release for the much-loved hero. Now, the Kaappaan first review is out, and it seems that Nadippin Nayakan fans are in for a treat.
'Paisa Vasool' Affair
Noted journalist Umair Sandhu recently watched Kaappaan in the UAE , and liked it a lot. Praising the movie, he said that it is a 'paisa vasool' affair, which should click with the masses. He added, Mohanlal and Suriya 'stole the show' in Kaappaan, much to the delight of movie buffs.
His Exact Words
"Saw #Kaappaan at UAE Censor Board ! Full on Engaging Mass Entertainer with BUMPER Cast ! #Suriya & #MohanLal Stole the Show all the way. Overall PAISA VASOOL ! #KaappaanFromSep20 #3DaysToGoForKaappaan." (sic)
Great Expectations
Actors Sayyeshaa and Arya, who tied the knot a few months ago, too are a part of Kaappaan. The trailer suggests that they have meaty roles in the movie, and this might work wonders for their careers. Most fans also have expectations from versatile Bollywood actor Boman Irani, making his Kollywood debut with Kaappaan.
Will Suriya Bounce Back?
Coming back to Suriya, he is going through a bad phase on the work front and desperately needs a hit to prove his mettle. His last four releases (24, Si 3, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam/Gang) were flops, which took a toll on his standing in the industry.
The Road Ahead
After Kaappaan hits screens, Suriya will turn his attention to Soorarai Pottru, that marks his first collaboration with noted director Sudha Kongara. He was also planning to team up with 'Siruthai' Siva for a mass entertainer. However, this might not happen in the near future as the Vivegam director, reportedly, wants to work with Rajinikanth instead of the Ghajini hero.