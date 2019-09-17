English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kaappaan First Review : A Paisa Vasool Treat For Suriya Fans

    By
    |

    Kaappaan, featuring Suriya and Mohanlal in the lead, is arguably one of the biggest releases of the month. The film helmed by noted director KV Anand, revolves around complex issues such as national security and agriculture, which has helped it create a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The general feeling is, the film has the potential to revive Suriya's career, which makes it a crucial release for the much-loved hero. Now, the Kaappaan first review is out, and it seems that Nadippin Nayakan fans are in for a treat.

    'Paisa Vasool' Affair

    'Paisa Vasool' Affair

    Noted journalist Umair Sandhu recently watched Kaappaan in the UAE , and liked it a lot. Praising the movie, he said that it is a 'paisa vasool' affair, which should click with the masses. He added, Mohanlal and Suriya 'stole the show' in Kaappaan, much to the delight of movie buffs.

    His Exact Words

    His Exact Words

    "Saw #Kaappaan at UAE Censor Board ! Full on Engaging Mass Entertainer with BUMPER Cast ! #Suriya & #MohanLal Stole the Show all the way. Overall PAISA VASOOL ! #KaappaanFromSep20 #3DaysToGoForKaappaan." (sic)

    Great Expectations

    Great Expectations

    Actors Sayyeshaa and Arya, who tied the knot a few months ago, too are a part of Kaappaan. The trailer suggests that they have meaty roles in the movie, and this might work wonders for their careers. Most fans also have expectations from versatile Bollywood actor Boman Irani, making his Kollywood debut with Kaappaan.

    Will Suriya Bounce Back?

    Will Suriya Bounce Back?

    Coming back to Suriya, he is going through a bad phase on the work front and desperately needs a hit to prove his mettle. His last four releases (24, Si 3, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam/Gang) were flops, which took a toll on his standing in the industry.

    The Road Ahead

    The Road Ahead

    After Kaappaan hits screens, Suriya will turn his attention to Soorarai Pottru, that marks his first collaboration with noted director Sudha Kongara. He was also planning to team up with 'Siruthai' Siva for a mass entertainer. However, this might not happen in the near future as the Vivegam director, reportedly, wants to work with Rajinikanth instead of the Ghajini hero.

    More KAAPPAAN News

    Read more about: kaappaan suriya mohanlal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue