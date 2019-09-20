Kaappaan Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers On Day 1!

உளவாளி @withkaran

#Kaappaan is one of the best films ever made in Tamil cinema. I'm sure @Suriya_offl will bag all the awards next year as an actor(provided they are real award functions). He has once again set the bars high with his unique attempt.

ISPN @im_spn

Interval #Kaappaan is a fast paced entertainer so far with some thrilling moments. ‘Singam' @Suriya_offl in terrific form, brilliantly supported by ‘Pulimurugan' @Mohanlal

Solid Entertainment!!!

Naveen @NaveenSuriya_FC

As expected this combo gave a blockbuster in style

@Suriya_offl

- @anavenkat

Rocked again

KV Anand sir do more films with suriya anna

maryam_suriya @maryamrudh

seriously to say i dont even know what is happening to our farmers

after watching this movie

i can understand their pain

even i will try to save our environment

thanks team #Kaappaan @anavenkat

@Suriya_offl

@LycaProductions

exact movie in exact timing

ReddyVamsinath @vamsinathe1

Just now finished the watch of #kaappaan movie

@Suriya_offl

brilliant performance

And #KVAnand sir 's knowledge is amazing

I think he had a keen knowledge on African Continent's countries

When we look back his previous films he had taken subject from Africa's countries

Lithin lazer @LithinLazer

#Kaappaan an wonderful #firsthalf its speed and engaged #Second_half starting @anavenkat

could can make it better Climax suspets are mind blowing can't say who is the suspect @sayyeshaa

@KiranDrk

i thought them @Suriya_offl

stunning look, action, sentiment, romance, comedy

3.5