Kaappaan Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers On Day 1!
Kollywood has no dearth of action thrillers. Kaappaan is the latest entrant to the formidable list. The film that comes from an astounding team expects to rake in sky-high numbers at the box office. Sadly, Kaappaan, the big-budget movie, too has been exposed to the biggest threat that the industry has been facing since years. Piracy that has been affecting each and every film has not spared Kaappaan as well. Reportedly, Kaappaan full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers and that too on the day of the film's release. This is not good news for the Tamil film industry, especially since Kaappaan has opened to good reports from audiences. Here we take you through a few Twitter reactions that speak about Kaappaan's acceptance among the Tamil cinema audiences.
உளவாளி @withkaran
#Kaappaan is one of the best films ever made in Tamil cinema. I'm sure @Suriya_offl will bag all the awards next year as an actor(provided they are real award functions). He has once again set the bars high with his unique attempt.
ISPN @im_spn
Interval #Kaappaan is a fast paced entertainer so far with some thrilling moments. ‘Singam' @Suriya_offl in terrific form, brilliantly supported by ‘Pulimurugan' @Mohanlal
Solid Entertainment!!!
Naveen @NaveenSuriya_FC
As expected this combo gave a blockbuster in style
@Suriya_offl
- @anavenkat
Rocked again
KV Anand sir do more films with suriya anna
maryam_suriya @maryamrudh
seriously to say i dont even know what is happening to our farmers
after watching this movie
i can understand their pain
even i will try to save our environment
thanks team #Kaappaan @anavenkat
@Suriya_offl
@LycaProductions
exact movie in exact timing
ReddyVamsinath @vamsinathe1
Just now finished the watch of #kaappaan movie
@Suriya_offl
brilliant performance
And #KVAnand sir 's knowledge is amazing
I think he had a keen knowledge on African Continent's countries
When we look back his previous films he had taken subject from Africa's countries
Lithin lazer @LithinLazer
#Kaappaan an wonderful #firsthalf its speed and engaged #Second_half starting @anavenkat
could can make it better Climax suspets are mind blowing can't say who is the suspect @sayyeshaa
@KiranDrk
i thought them @Suriya_offl
stunning look, action, sentiment, romance, comedy
3.5
(Social Media Posts Are Unedited)