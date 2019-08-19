Kaappaan Story Leaked; Is Suriya Playing A Spy In The Special Protection Group?
Kaappaan is another Tamil biggie in the pipeline and it features Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya in the lead roles. Already, the makers of the film have revealed some crucial points about the movie and according to some of the new reports, director KV Anand has spoken about the major plot point of Kaappaan. It was in a recent interview that the director shed some light on the story of Kaappaan. According to a recent report, KV Anand has revealed that Kaappaan is a film that will be about a spy in the Special Protection Group. Read on to know further details regarding this here.
Based On The Special Protection Group
KV Anand has opened up about how he landed on this particular story. In the recent interview, the director revealed that Kaappaan is purely based on the incidents that he noted down while doing research on the Special Protection Group.
How The Director Landed On This Story?
The director revealed he was left fascinated by the stories of the people, who get paid to take a bullet. "I was fascinated by the stories and thought: ‘why not make a movie about them?' These are people who provide proximate security to the PM and get paid to take a bullet," he reportedly said during the interview.
The Core Plot
As mentioned above, the core plot is said to be about based on a spy who enters the group. "But what if there was a spy among them and what if he plots to assassinate the PM? This became the basis of the movie.", the director has mentioned in the interview.
Suriya and Mohanlal’s Roles
The posters reveal that Suriya will be seen playing the role of an SPG commando in this movie. On the other hand, Mohanlal will be seen playing the character of Chandrakant Sharma, the Prime Minister. The recent interview of KV Anand has let the audiences guessing whether Suriya is playing the spy among the SPG's or the real saviour. Let us wait for the grand arrival of the movie to know more.