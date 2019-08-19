Kaappaan Story Leaked; Is Suriya Playing A Spy In The Special Protection Group?

Based On The Special Protection Group

KV Anand has opened up about how he landed on this particular story. In the recent interview, the director revealed that Kaappaan is purely based on the incidents that he noted down while doing research on the Special Protection Group.

How The Director Landed On This Story?

The director revealed he was left fascinated by the stories of the people, who get paid to take a bullet. "I was fascinated by the stories and thought: ‘why not make a movie about them?' These are people who provide proximate security to the PM and get paid to take a bullet," he reportedly said during the interview.

The Core Plot

As mentioned above, the core plot is said to be about based on a spy who enters the group. "But what if there was a spy among them and what if he plots to assassinate the PM? This became the basis of the movie.", the director has mentioned in the interview.

Suriya and Mohanlal’s Roles

The posters reveal that Suriya will be seen playing the role of an SPG commando in this movie. On the other hand, Mohanlal will be seen playing the character of Chandrakant Sharma, the Prime Minister. The recent interview of KV Anand has let the audiences guessing whether Suriya is playing the spy among the SPG's or the real saviour. Let us wait for the grand arrival of the movie to know more.