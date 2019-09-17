English
    Kaappaan To Set A Record For Suriya With Its Big Release!

    Kaappaan is set to be the big release of this week and Suriya fans have instilled high hopes on this movie. The multi-starrer movie that also features superstar Mohanlal and Arya in equally important roles, has been directed by KV Anand. Kaappaan will be hitting the big screens on September 20, 2019, and online bookings for the film have already commenced in many centres. Apart from Tamil Nadu, Kaappaan will be making a huge release in other parts of South India as well. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kaappaan will be Suriya's biggest release so far in Karnataka. Read further to know more details regarding this.

    As everyone knows, Kaappaan is making a simultaneous release in Telugu as well and it has been titled as Bandobast. Both versions will be released in Karnataka and reports suggest that it will be the biggest release of Suriya's in terms of number of screens.

    Meanwhile, Kaappaan is all set to have early morning shows in Bangalore. Reportedly, the first show will begin at 6 AM in many centres. According to reports, the film has also set a record for Suriya in terms of early morning shows in Bangalore.

    Reportedly, online bookings for the early morning shows as well as the rest of the shows in some single screens have already commenced. Reportedly, the film has witnessed a decent response as far as advance bookings are considered.

    Kaappaan carries good hype surrounding it and the movie is one among the major releases of this season. With such a huge release, Kaappaan is also expected to garner a huge opening in Karnataka. Let us wait and see whether it would go on to become the best opener of Suriya's at the Karnataka box office.

