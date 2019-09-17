Kaappaan To Set A New Record For Suriya With Its Big Release!

Two Versions

As everyone knows, Kaappaan is making a simultaneous release in Telugu as well and it has been titled as Bandobast. Both versions will be released in Karnataka and reports suggest that it will be the biggest release of Suriya's in terms of number of screens.

Early Morning Shows

Meanwhile, Kaappaan is all set to have early morning shows in Bangalore. Reportedly, the first show will begin at 6 AM in many centres. According to reports, the film has also set a record for Suriya in terms of early morning shows in Bangalore.

Online Bookings

Reportedly, online bookings for the early morning shows as well as the rest of the shows in some single screens have already commenced. Reportedly, the film has witnessed a decent response as far as advance bookings are considered.

A Huge Opening Is On Cards?

Kaappaan carries good hype surrounding it and the movie is one among the major releases of this season. With such a huge release, Kaappaan is also expected to garner a huge opening in Karnataka. Let us wait and see whether it would go on to become the best opener of Suriya's at the Karnataka box office.