Kaappaan Twitter Review: Here’s What Movie Buffs Feel About The Suriya Starrer

Kaappaan, featuring Suriya and Mollywood star Mohanlal in the lead, is the big release of the week. The film, helmed by noted filmmaker KV Anand, revolves around issues such as national security and agriculture, which makes it an ambitious attempt at storytelling. Kaappaan has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst movie buffs due to its teaser and impressive second trailer, which should help it open well at the box office. The action-thriller should also do well in Kerala due to Mohanlal's strong fan following in the state.

Actors Sayyeshsaa and Arya, who tied the knot earlier this year, too are a part of Kaappaan. The buzz is that they have strong roles in the film, which might work wonders for their careers.

The first shows of Kaappaan are set to begin, much to the delight of countless fans. Stay tuned for the Twitter review.