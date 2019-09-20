English
    Kaappaan Twitter Review: Here’s What Movie Buffs Feel About The Suriya Starrer

    Kaappaan, featuring Suriya and Mollywood star Mohanlal in the lead, is the big release of the week. The film, helmed by noted filmmaker KV Anand, revolves around issues such as national security and agriculture, which makes it an ambitious attempt at storytelling. Kaappaan has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst movie buffs due to its teaser and impressive second trailer, which should help it open well at the box office. The action-thriller should also do well in Kerala due to Mohanlal's strong fan following in the state.

    Actors Sayyeshsaa and Arya, who tied the knot earlier this year, too are a part of Kaappaan. The buzz is that they have strong roles in the film, which might work wonders for their careers.

    Coming back to the movie, read what the viewers have to say about the Suriya starrer.

    S Abishek @cinemapayyan

    #Kaappaan - important info packed within the genre.

    The farmer/commando angle is a refreshing treatment for a hero. Chartbuster songs and crispier climax would have made it better.

    I just felt the film lacked some major high points, but the

    Abdurrahim Ibrahim @abdurrahimtweet

    Best comebck 4 the trio Suriya/Harris(for BGM)/Aarya. 2nd half have strong content relates 2 the situation of #TamilNadu. Climax - romba fast ah poidchu. Movie s awesome bt the climax could hve been better - result s lyk 95% Success of #Chandrayaan2 mission #Kaappaan

    HARI @HS_offl

    #Kaappaan Climax could have been more impactful. BGM was good for very few portions and tiring for the rest. Mohanlal did his part neatly barring some Tamil accent issues. Suriya pulled off the Stunts very well. His effort deserved a better film

    Soul @Soul_xxo

    #Kaappaan is a gud one time watchable movie. Complete #Suriya show and his best in recent times. Not much thrilling as Ayan or Ko.

    Mohanlal & Samuthirakani👌

    Arya & Sayesha👎

    I liked the villain killer guy😍

    Interval & Climax👍

    This vivasayam topic y using in all tamil films

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

