Kaappaan Worldwide Pre-release Business: Suriya's Movie Makes An Impact

Suriya, last seen in the box office dud NGK, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Kaappaan, slated to arrive in theatres on September 20, 2019. The film, helmed by noted filmmaker KV Anand, promises to be a captivating thriller, which has helped it created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, here is some big news about the film. Kaappaan's worldwide theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 44.5 crore, which means that it has to gross Rs 85 crore in order to break-even.

Similarly, the worldwide theatrical rights of Bandobast, Kaappaan's Telugu version, have fetched Rs 9.5 crore, and this means that it has to gross Rs 16 crore to reach break-even.

Kaappaan, featuring Suriya in a brand new avatar, has grabbed plenty of attention due to its latest trailer, which fans feel is a lot better than the one released earlier. The film features Mollywood hero Mohanlal as the parallel lead, and this might help it do well in Kerala. Actors Sayyeshaa and Arya, who tied the knot a few months ago, too are a part of the cast.

Recently, while speaking to a leading website, Suriya said that Kaappaan deals with burning issues such as agriculture and national security, which makes it an ambitious attempt at storytelling.

"Kaappaan's canvas expands from New Delhi to Kanyakumari, and it's about what happens in politics, national security and the agriculture sector. I play a commando from the Special Protection Group (SPG), who is deputed to provide security to the Prime Minister and is always ready to take a bullet for him," Suriya added.

Once Kaappaan hits screens, Suriya will most probably turn his attention to Soorarai Pottru, directed by Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara. The film, revolving around the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, has Kerala girl Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady.