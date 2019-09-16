English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kaappaan Worldwide Pre-release Business: Suriya's Movie Makes An Impact

    By
    |

    Suriya, last seen in the box office dud NGK, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Kaappaan, slated to arrive in theatres on September 20, 2019. The film, helmed by noted filmmaker KV Anand, promises to be a captivating thriller, which has helped it created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, here is some big news about the film. Kaappaan's worldwide theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 44.5 crore, which means that it has to gross Rs 85 crore in order to break-even.

    Similarly, the worldwide theatrical rights of Bandobast, Kaappaan's Telugu version, have fetched Rs 9.5 crore, and this means that it has to gross Rs 16 crore to reach break-even.

    Kaappaan Worldwide Pre Release Business: Suriyas Movie Makes An Impact

    Kaappaan, featuring Suriya in a brand new avatar, has grabbed plenty of attention due to its latest trailer, which fans feel is a lot better than the one released earlier. The film features Mollywood hero Mohanlal as the parallel lead, and this might help it do well in Kerala. Actors Sayyeshaa and Arya, who tied the knot a few months ago, too are a part of the cast.

    Recently, while speaking to a leading website, Suriya said that Kaappaan deals with burning issues such as agriculture and national security, which makes it an ambitious attempt at storytelling.

    "Kaappaan's canvas expands from New Delhi to Kanyakumari, and it's about what happens in politics, national security and the agriculture sector. I play a commando from the Special Protection Group (SPG), who is deputed to provide security to the Prime Minister and is always ready to take a bullet for him," Suriya added.

    Once Kaappaan hits screens, Suriya will most probably turn his attention to Soorarai Pottru, directed by Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara. The film, revolving around the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, has Kerala girl Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady.

    More KAAPPAAN News

    Read more about: kaappaan suriya
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue