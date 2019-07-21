English
    Kadaram Kondan Box Office Collections (2 Days): Vikram’s Movie Is On A Roll

    By
    |

    Actor Vikram is beyond any doubt one of the most successful and bankable stars in Kollywood today. A versatile performer, tthe much-loved mass hero has a dedicated fan base due to his charismatic screen presence, dashing looks, gripping personality and bindass nature. During what has been a chequered career, he has starred in several popular cult films and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

    At present, he is in the limelight due to Kadaram Kondan, which hit screens on Friday (July 19, 2019). The film opened to a good response at the box office and impressed fans. Here is the Kadaram Kondan 2-days box office report.

    2-Days Collections

    According to trade Analyst LM Kaushik, Kadaram Kondan has collected around Rs 1.06 crore at the Chennai box office in two days and made quite an impact. The film witnessed a good jump on Saturday (July 20, 2019), which is a positive sign.

    Could The Collections Have Been Better?

    The film released alongside Aadai and The Lion King. While the Amala Paul starrer failed to get a smooth release due to the ‘financial issues', the Hollywood biggie opened well at the Chennai box office. The buzz is that Kadaram Kondan would have fared better if it had managed to get a solo release.

    A Crucial Release For Chiyaan

    Vikram is going through a lean phase on the work front, His recent releases such as Sketch and Saamy 2 were damp squibs. As such, Kadaram Kondan is a crucial movie for him. If the movie proves to be a profitable affair, it will help ‘Chiyaan' get his career back on track.

    The Road Ahead...

    Kadaram Kondan is likely to witness good growth today (July 21, 2019) and remain the top choice of the target audience. Its fate will, however, ultimately depend on whether it is able to pass the ‘Monday Test' or not.

    Read more about: kadaram kondan vikram
    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
