Kadaram Kondan Box Office Collections (3 Days): Vikram’s Movie Has A Solid First Weekend

A Solid First Weekend

According to trade estimates, Kadaram Kondan managed to rake in nearly Rs 1.75 crore at the Chennai box office in three days and end its first weekend on a high note. The film had a terrific first Sunday (July 21, 2019) and remained the top choice of the target audience.

Kadaram Kondan Holds Its Own

Kadaram Kondan hit screens alongside Aadai. However, this did not dampen its prospects as the film carters to a different target audience. Similarly, the Hollywood biggie The Lion King too did not affect Kadaram Kondan too much as it is meant for kids.

He Is Here

Kadaram Kondan marks the debut of Abi Hassan, Nassar's son. The young man seems to have delivered the goods and proved his mettle. The positive response to the movie might also help Akshara Haasan find a foothold in Kollywood.

The WOM Is Favourable

The consensus is that Kandaram Kondan is a reasonably engaging movie that hits the bullseye due to its impressive screenplay and stylish presentation. Vikram ‘s stellar presence too has worked wonders for the movie, elevating it to the next level. As such, the WOM is quite positive, which should help it remain the pick of the target audience over the weekdays as well.

The Road Ahead

Kadaram Kondan is likely to witness a drop in collections today (July 22, 2019) as it is the first Monday. However, as the WOM is healthy, the drop might not be a steep one. Enough said!