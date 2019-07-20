Kadaram Kondan Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Decent Start For The Vikram Starrer
Kadaram Kondan, featuring Vikram in the lead, hit screens yesterday (July 19, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. The film, directed by Rajesh M Selva, is a thriller that features 'Chiyaan' in a stylish new avatar, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Kadaram Kondan also marks the big screen debut of Nassar's son Abi Hassan, who is paired opposite Akshara Haasan. The movie received good reviews on Day 1 and this seems to have helped it open on a good note. Read the Kadaram Kondan box office report to know more.
Day 1 Collections
According to initial trade estimates, Kadaram Kondan collected around Rs 70 Lakh at the Chennai box office on the opening day and got off to a fair start. One is likely to get a better idea about its performance once the official figures are revealed
The Aadai Factor
Kandaram Kondan was originally supposed to hit screens alongside Aadai. However, this did not happen as Amala Paul's movie failed to hit screens due to financial issues. The buzz is that this benefited Kadaram Kondan big time
The WOM Is Positive
The general feeling is that Kandaram Kondan is a fairly good movie that keeps fans hooked due to its riveting screenplay and thrilling presentation. Vikram has received praise for elevating his career to greater heights. As such, the WOM is quite positive, which might help the film in the days to come
The Road Ahead
The consensus is that Kadaram Kondan is likely to show good growth over the weekend and rake in the moolah. Aadai, which finally hit screens last evening, is unlikely to affect Kadaram Kondan too much as it caters to a different target audience. Similarly, Lion King should not be a problem for the film as it is meant for kids. As such, Kadaram Kondan has the potential to become a success
So, will you be watching Kadaram Kondan over the weekend?