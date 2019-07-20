Kadaram Kondan Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Decent Start For The Vikram Starrer

Day 1 Collections

According to initial trade estimates, Kadaram Kondan collected around Rs 70 Lakh at the Chennai box office on the opening day and got off to a fair start. One is likely to get a better idea about its performance once the official figures are revealed

The Aadai Factor

Kandaram Kondan was originally supposed to hit screens alongside Aadai. However, this did not happen as Amala Paul's movie failed to hit screens due to financial issues. The buzz is that this benefited Kadaram Kondan big time

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that Kandaram Kondan is a fairly good movie that keeps fans hooked due to its riveting screenplay and thrilling presentation. Vikram has received praise for elevating his career to greater heights. As such, the WOM is quite positive, which might help the film in the days to come

The Road Ahead

The consensus is that Kadaram Kondan is likely to show good growth over the weekend and rake in the moolah. Aadai, which finally hit screens last evening, is unlikely to affect Kadaram Kondan too much as it caters to a different target audience. Similarly, Lion King should not be a problem for the film as it is meant for kids. As such, Kadaram Kondan has the potential to become a success