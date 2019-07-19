English
    Kadaram Kondan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Vikram Fans Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Kadaram Kondan managed to be in the buzz even before its release. The stylish avatar of Vikram had left his fans go gaga over it and the film had also dropped some hints of being stylish to the core. In the backdrop of all these hype and expectations, Kadaram Kondan hit theatres to a good reception from the audiences. Vikram is back after Saamy Square and the initial reports are on the winning side for the makers. At the same time, there is another development about Kadaram Kondan, which might leave both the makers as well as fans of Chiyaan Vikram worried. Read the article to get a clear picture regarding this.

    It's Good Reports For Kadaram Kondan

    Kadaram Kondan has got a thumbs up from the viewers with them seemingly happy with the style quotient of the film and how Vikram has been portrayed. With such good reports, the film has the fuel to propel itself to a super success at the box office.

    The Problem

    It is well-known to one and all that piracy has been a threat to the Tamil film industry since the past many years. Kadaram Kondan, the Vikram movie, that has released with good expectations too has not managed to escape from the clutches of piracy.

    Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers

    Surprisingly, Kadaram Kondan full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers. What is even more shocking is that this has happened right after a few hours of the film's release.

    Kadaram Kondan's Prospects

    Kadaram Kondan has got a big release and the platform is solid for a strong run in the theatres. Let us hope that piracy won't affect the collections of the movie and it would turn out to be victorious at the box office, like many films of the recent movies.

    Read more about: kadaram kondan vikram
    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
