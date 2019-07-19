Kadaram Kondan Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Vikram Movie!
With Kadaram Kondan, Chiyaan Vikram is back in action and what is even more special is the fact that the actor is collaborating with Kamal Haasan for the first time through this film. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan is the producer of this stylish flick, which has been directed by Rajesh M Selva. The film-maker had previously helmed the 2015 movie Thoongavanam, which had featured none other than Kamal Haasan in the lead role.
Kadaram Kondan looks like a stylish action flick with loads of thrilling moments to offer. Going by the teaser, trailer and the stills that have come so far, Kadaram Kondan's story is set abroad. The film has a huge star cast and along with Chiyaan Vikram, the film also has the presence of actors like Akshara Haasan, Lena and other popular actors in important roles. Nasser's son Abi Hassan also essays a crucial role in the movie.
This is the first film of Chiyaan Vikram in the year 2019 and the audiences have pinned up high hopes on this film, which has the potential to be a big winner at the box office. Chiyaan Vikram is seen in all new style in this movie and his look from the film has already turned out to be a trendsetter. Will Kadaram Kondan movie also emerged a very special venture? The buzz surrounding the film is huge and the social media is sure to be filled with opinion regarding the film. Take a look at some of the tweets in connection with Kadaram Kondan here.
Riveting Thriller
This tweet that is in connection with the first half of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer has conveyed that the movie is stylish and gripping. It seems like Ghibran's music has turned out to be a blinder.
Decent First Half
Most of the tweets that have been coming in has heavily praised Chiyaan Vikram's performances in the film. Here is a tweet that has in it that Kadaram Kondan has a decent first half and Chiyaan Vikram scenes offer goosebumps.
A Must Watch
Extremely good reports have come in for Kadaram Kondan so far. According to the above tweet, the film is a must watch and is an action rollercoaster ride.
A Fantastic Vikram
Chiyaan Vikram is receiving praises for his stellar performance. In this tweet in connection with Kadaram Kondan, it has been mentioned that the first half is gripping and Vikram is fantastic.
Mass And Class
It seems like Kadaraam Kondan has a right mix of both mass and class elements in it, which are the necessities for a good action thriller.
An Enjoyable Movie
Kadaram Kondan has been getting excellent reviews after the initial shows. Here is a tweet that talks about the stellar action sequences, performance of Chiyaan Vikram and much more.
Action Treat
Audiences are equivocal about the action sequences in the film. In the above tweet, it has been given that the film is an action extravaganza and Chiyaan Vikram is the soul of this movie.
A Sure Shot Hit?
This is a tweet about the first half of Kadaram konda. Chiyaan Vikram's stylish performances,Rajesh Selva's neat direction, Ghibran's music etc., continue to garner everyone's attention. It has also been mentioned that the movie is a sure bet at the box office.