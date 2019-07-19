Kadaram Kondan Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Vikram Movie!

With Kadaram Kondan, Chiyaan Vikram is back in action and what is even more special is the fact that the actor is collaborating with Kamal Haasan for the first time with this film. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan is the producer of this stylish flick, which has been directed by Rajesh M Selva. The filmmaker had previously helmed the 2015 movie Thoongavanam, which had featured none other than Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Kadaram Kondan looks like a stylish action flick with loads of thrilling moments to offer. Going by the teaser, trailer and the stills that have come so far, Kadaram Kondan's story is set abroad. The film has a stellar cast and along with Chiyaan Vikram, the film also has the presence of actors like Akshara Haasan, Lena and other popular actors in important roles. Nasser's son Abi Hassan also essays a crucial role in the movie.

This is Chiyaan Vikram's first release in 2019 and the audiences have pinned high hopes on this film, which has the potential to be a big winner at the box office. Chiyaan Vikram is seen in all-new style in this movie and his look from the film has already turned out to be a trendsetter. Will Kadaram Kondan emerge to be something special? The buzz surrounding the film is huge and social media is sure to be filled with opinions regarding the film. Take a look at a few tweets in connection with Kadaram Kondan here.