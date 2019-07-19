English
    Kadaram Kondan Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Vikram Movie!

    By Staff
    |

    With Kadaram Kondan, Chiyaan Vikram is back in action and what is even more special is the fact that the actor is collaborating with Kamal Haasan for the first time with this film. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan is the producer of this stylish flick, which has been directed by Rajesh M Selva. The filmmaker had previously helmed the 2015 movie Thoongavanam, which had featured none other than Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

    Kadaram Kondan looks like a stylish action flick with loads of thrilling moments to offer. Going by the teaser, trailer and the stills that have come so far, Kadaram Kondan's story is set abroad. The film has a stellar cast and along with Chiyaan Vikram, the film also has the presence of actors like Akshara Haasan, Lena and other popular actors in important roles. Nasser's son Abi Hassan also essays a crucial role in the movie.

    This is Chiyaan Vikram's first release in 2019 and the audiences have pinned high hopes on this film, which has the potential to be a big winner at the box office. Chiyaan Vikram is seen in all-new style in this movie and his look from the film has already turned out to be a trendsetter. Will Kadaram Kondan emerge to be something special? The buzz surrounding the film is huge and social media is sure to be filled with opinions regarding the film. Take a look at a few tweets in connection with Kadaram Kondan here.

    Riveting Thriller

    This tweet that is in connection with the first-half of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer has conveyed that the movie is stylish and gripping. It seems like Ghibran's music has turned out to be a blinder.

    Decent First-half

    Most of the tweets that have been coming in has heavily praised Chiyaan Vikram's performance in the film. Here is a tweet that has says Kadaram Kondan has a decent first-half and scenes revolving Vikram offer goosebumps.

    A Must-watch

    Extremely good reports have come in for Kadaram Kondan, so far. According to the above tweet, the film is a must-watch and is an action roller coaster ride.

    A Fantastic Vikram

    Chiyaan Vikram is receiving praises for his stellar performance. In this tweet in connection with Kadaram Kondan, it has been mentioned that the first-half is gripping and Vikram is fantastic.

    Mass And Class

    It seems like Kadaram Kondan has a right mix of both mass and class elements in it, which are the necessities for a good action thriller.

    An Enjoyable Movie

    Kadaram Kondan has been getting excellent reviews after the initial shows. Here is a tweet that talks about the stellar action sequences, performance of Chiyaan Vikram and much more.

    Action Treat

    Audiences are equivocal about the action sequences in the film. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the film is an action extravaganza and Chiyaan Vikram is the soul of this movie.

    A Sure-shot Hit?

    This is a tweet about the first-half of Kadaram Kondan. Chiyaan Vikram's stylish performances, Rajesh Selva's neat direction, Ghibran's music, etc., continue to garner everyone's attention. It has also been mentioned that the movie is a sure bet at the box office.

