Kadaram Kondan Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Vikram Movie!

With Kadaram Kondan, Chiyaan Vikram is back in action and what is even more special is the fact that the actor is collaborating with Kamal Haasan for the first time through this film. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan is the producer of this stylish flick, which has been directed by Rajesh M Selva. The film-maker had previously helmed the 2015 movie Thoongavanam, which had featured none other than Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Kadaram Kondan looks like a stylish action flick with loads of thrilling moments to offer. Going by the teaser, trailer and the stills that have come so far, Kadaram Kondan's story is set abroad. The film has a huge star cast and along with Chiyaan Vikram, the film also has the presence of actors like Akshara Haasan, Lena and other popular actors in important roles. Nasser's son Abi Hassan also essays a crucial role in the movie.

This is the first film of Chiyaan Vikram in the year 2019 and the audiences have pinned up high hopes on this film, which has the potential to be a big winner at the box office. Chiyaan Vikram is seen in all new style in this movie and his look from the film has already turned out to be a trendsetter. Will Kadaram Kondan movie also emerged a very special venture? The buzz surrounding the film is huge and the social media is sure to be filled with opinion regarding the film. Take a look at some of the tweets in connection with Kadaram Kondan here.