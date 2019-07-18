English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kadaram Kondan Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Vikram Movie!

    By Staff
    |

    With Kadaram Kondan, Chiyaan Vikram is back in action and what is even more special is the fact that the actor is collaborating with Kamal Haasan for the first time through this film. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan is the producer of this stylish flick, which has been directed by Rajesh M Selva. The film-maker had previously helmed the 2015 movie Thoongavanam, which had featured none other than Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

    Kadaram Kondan Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Vikram Movie!

    Kadaram Kondan looks like a stylish action flick with loads of thrilling moments to offer. Going by the teaser, trailer and the stills that have come so far, Kadaram Kondan's story is set abroad. The film has a huge star cast and along with Chiyaan Vikram, the film also has the presence of actors like Akshara Haasan, Lena and other popular actors in important roles. Nasser's son Abi Hassan also essays a crucial role in the movie.

    This is the first film of Chiyaan Vikram in the year 2019 and the audiences have pinned up high hopes on this film, which has the potential to be a big winner at the box office. Chiyaan Vikram is seen in all new style in this movie and his look from the film has already turned out to be a trendsetter. Will Kadaram Kondan movie also emerged a very special venture? The buzz surrounding the film is huge and the social media is sure to be filled with opinion regarding the film. The first show of Kadaram Kondan is expected to begin by 9 AM in many of the centres. Stay tuned to this space to know what the Twitteratis have to say about this movie.

    More KADARAM KONDAN News

    Read more about: kadaram kondan vikram
    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue