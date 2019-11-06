Is Kaithi A Hit, Superhit Or Blockbuster? The Box Office Verdict Is Out!

Budget

Kaithi is a film made with a moderate budget. According to the report, the total production cost of the film is around Rs 24 crore. Meanwhile, the total expenditure of the film including the publicity work is around Rs 26.5 crore.

Theatrical Rights

The report says that the Kerala theatrical rights of the film were sold for Rs 55 lakh. On the other hand, the film reportedly bagged Rs 63 lakh as Karnataka theatrical rights. The overseas rights of the film were sold for Rs 3 crore.

Other Rights

The report also adds that the Karthi starrer bagged Rs 4 crore as Telugu dubbing rights. It has also been mentioned that the movie fetched Rs 10 crore as satellite and digital rights. The movie is also said to have bagged Rs 3.3 crore as Hindi dubbing rights

The Collections

Kaithi has collected a gross of over Rs 34 crore from Tamil Nadu alone within 10 days of run. Going by the report, in Tamil Nadu, the film has made a direct release in a few centres whereas it was released through distributors in other centres. The report says that the movie is expected to have done a business of Rs 18 crore so far from Tamil Nadu.

The Total Business

According to the report, the satellite and digital rights of the Telugu version are yet to be sold and it is being believed that the film will get a minimum of Rs 4 crore for the same. Including all these, Kaithi has done a business of Rs 43.48 crore in total.

Box Office Verdict

As mentioned above, the film has done a business of Rs 43.48 crore against a budget of Rs 26.5 crore and the profit of the film is expected to be around Rs 17 crore. The film is continuing its run and is expected to extend the margin further. Considering the recovery, Kaithi is already a superhit and in all prospects, might end up a blockbuster.