Kaithi Box Office Collections (4 Days): Karthi's Movie Makes An Impact

Chennai Box Office Collections

According to noted tracker LM Kaushik, Kaithi collected around Rs 38 lakh at the Chennai box office on Day 4, remaining the top choice of the target audience. Its four-day gross stands at Rs 1.45 crore, which many feel is a decent figure. The film, however, could have done much better had it not clashed at the ticket window with Vijay's Bigil.

A Hit In Telugu?

Kaithi is doing pretty well in the Telugu states as well. Its dubbed version, titled Khaidi, reportedly collected a share of around Rs 0.97 crore at the AP/TS box office on Monday (October 28), giving fans a reason to rejoice. The film's four-day share stands at around Rs 3.34 crore, which means that it needs to collect a further Rs 0.96 crore to reach break-even.

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that Kaithi is a solid attempt at storytelling that clicks with fans due to Karthi's rocking performance and its awesome screenplay. The action sequences too have been praised big time. All in all, the WOM is pretty positive, and this might help Kaithi remain rock solid even after the initial buzz dies down.

The Road Ahead...

Kaithi is likely to witness a drop in collections today (October 29) as it is a working day. However, as the WOM is positive, the fall will not be as steep as expected. All in all, Karthi is on the verge of delivering a big hit.