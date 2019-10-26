Kaithi Box Office Collections (Day 1): Karthi Starrer Gets A Good Welcome!
It seems like audiences are extremely pleased with Kaithi, the Karthi starrer, which also is the second directorial venture of young film-maker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is winning glowing reviews from all quarters and the first-day audiences have rated it as one among the best movies of recent times. In spite of facing an extremely tight encounter at the box office with Bigil also releasing on the same day, the Karthi starrer has managed to carve a niche for itself at the box office. Reports say that the movie has got a pretty good welcome at the box office. Read Kaithi box office collections (day 1) report to know more.
Chennai Box Office
Kaithi has released in lesser number of screens when compared to Bigil. Nevertheless, reports say that the movie has given an impressive performance with the resources that it had. Kaithi is expected to have collected around Rs 40 lakh on day 1 from the Chennai box office.
Tamil Nadu Box Office
Reportedly, Kaithi has been released in above 300 screens in Tamil Nadu. The film has got an exceptional opening in A centres. With the positive reviews that came out after the first show, there was an increase in the crowd for the evening shows. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 5 crore on its first day at the Tamil Nadu box office.
In AP/TS Regions
Khaidi is the Telugu dubbed version of Kaithi and the movie has bagged a decent number of screens in AP/TS regions. Reportedly, the Karthi starrer has got a superb opening at AP/TS regions and the first-day share is expected to be around Rs 1.5 crore.
In Other Regions
Kaithi has had a comparatively slower start in the overseas regions. In Bangalore, there was an increase in the occupancy rates for the evening shows in the majority of shows. Similarly, the films had witnessed good booking for evening shows in Kerala as well.