Kaithi Box Office Collections (Day 1): Karthi Starrer Gets A Good Welcome!

Chennai Box Office

Kaithi has released in lesser number of screens when compared to Bigil. Nevertheless, reports say that the movie has given an impressive performance with the resources that it had. Kaithi is expected to have collected around Rs 40 lakh on day 1 from the Chennai box office.

Tamil Nadu Box Office

Reportedly, Kaithi has been released in above 300 screens in Tamil Nadu. The film has got an exceptional opening in A centres. With the positive reviews that came out after the first show, there was an increase in the crowd for the evening shows. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 5 crore on its first day at the Tamil Nadu box office.

In AP/TS Regions

Khaidi is the Telugu dubbed version of Kaithi and the movie has bagged a decent number of screens in AP/TS regions. Reportedly, the Karthi starrer has got a superb opening at AP/TS regions and the first-day share is expected to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

In Other Regions

Kaithi has had a comparatively slower start in the overseas regions. In Bangalore, there was an increase in the occupancy rates for the evening shows in the majority of shows. Similarly, the films had witnessed good booking for evening shows in Kerala as well.