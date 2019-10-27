Kaithi Box Office Collections (Day 2): An Impressive Performance!
Kaithi has won the hearts of audiences and the film is set for a grand run in theatres. The Karthi starrer opened to exceptional reviews on day 1 and if reports are to be believed, the film collected around Rs 3.6 crore on its first day at Tamil Nadu box office. Now, the latest reports that have come up clearly show that Kaithi is scaling new heights. Reportedly, Kaithi registered higher collections on the second day, which is a very positive sign. The audiences have accepted the film, which has been tagged as one of the finest action thrillers of recent times.
Chennai Box Office (Day 2)
According to reports, Kaithi collected around Rs 37 lakh on its second day at the Chennai box office. In total, Kaithi has taken its 2 days collections to Rs 69 lakh, which is a pretty impressive figure considering the tight competition involved.
Tamil Nadu Box Office (Day 2)
Going by the reports, Kaithi is expected to have collected in between Rs 4-5 crore on its second day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie is expected to have taken its 2 days gross to over Rs 7 crore from the first two days.
Other Regions
Similarly, there has been an increase in Kaithi's collections in various centres like Kerala, Karnataka, AP/TS regions etc. The movie witnessed good booking for day 2 in most of the major centres and the Karthi starrer bettered its collections on Saturday.
Worldwide Collections
Kaithi is off to a pretty impressive start at the box office and the movie is expected to have minted around Rs 14 crore on day 2 at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to touch the Rs 25-crore gross mark at the worldwide box office soon.