Kaithi Box Office Collections (First Weekend): An Encouraging Outing For The Karthi Starrer!

Day 3 At Chennai Box Office

Kaithi has put up a strong and steady performance at the Chennai box office. Sunday turned out to be the best performing day for the movie and the movie collected around Rs 38 lakh on day 3 in Chennai.

First Weekend Collections

Kaithi has gone past the 1-crore mark at the Chennai box office in three days. Reportedly, the film has collected Rs 1.07 crore from the first three days of run in Chennai. The film is on the right path for a good run in the Chennai box office.

In Other Regions

Kaithi has shown tremendous improvement in AP/TS regions as well. On its third day, Kaithi is expected to have collected a share of Rs 70 lakh. If reports are to be believed, the Karthi starrer is expected to have taken its tally to around Rs 2 crore from the three days. Similarly, the film is doing a good business in Kerala as well.

The Way Ahead

Kaithi is sure to maintain the good momentum in the upcoming days as well since such are the reviews that the film received. Meanwhile, the film is expected to have hone past the 30-crore mark at the worldwide box office within three days of run.