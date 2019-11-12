Kaithi Box Office Collections: Joins The Prestigious 100-crore Club!

Kaithi has stunned everyone with its quality making, gripping narrative, solid performances and more. The Karthi starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has earned the victory that it richly deserves. Reportedly, Kaithi is continuing its dream run at the box office and is all set to complete the third week in style. According to the latest reports that have come in, the movie has joined the prestigious 100-crore club.

Well, it is a big achievement for Kaithi, considering it was not a solo release and had to face stiff competition from Bigil, which also released alongside for Deepavali. Importantly, Kaithi has already emerged as the biggest hit in the career of Karthi so far. It is also the first film of the actor to enter the prestigious 100-crore club.

What is more striking is the fact that Kaithi continues to do solid business in regions outside Tamil Nadu as well. In Kerala, Karnataka and AP/TS regions, the movie has struck gold at the box office. In Telugu-speaking regions, the Karthi starrer has reportedly turned out to be one of the most profitable dubbed ventures of recent times. According to reports, the film has already crossed the 15-crore mark in AP/TS regions. From India alone, the much-appreciated movie has reportedly collected over Rs 75 crore.

As far as the film's performance in Tamil Nadu is concerned, Kaithi remained the second-best performing movie at the box office in its third weekend as well. The action-thriller is next only to Bigil in terms of the collections it garnered the past week. Earlier, reports had come in that the movie had collected over Rs 48 crore from Tamil Nadu in 17 days of run. Now, Kaithi is expected to have gone past the 50-crore mark. Let us wait for the official announcement to know more about this.