Kaithi First Review Out; Karthi Is Set To Stun With His Performance?
Kaithi, the Karthi starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has kept the audiences on their toes, ever since its first teaser had released. After a long wait, the film is finally hitting theatres tomorrow (October 25, 2019). It has dared to clash with Bigil, which is also hitting theatres the same day. Meanwhile, there is a piece of good news for all Karthi fans as well as movie buffs who are eagerly awaiting the reports about Kaithi. A recent report by a YouTube channel has talked highly about Kaithi and it seems like some of the insiders in the industry have already watched the movie. Read Kaithi first review to know more about this movie.
Positive Reports
The industry has pinned good hopes on Kaithi. Meanwhile, the report says that all those who have watched Kaithi are impressed with the movie. It is being said that the film has garnered positive reports within the film industry.
Karthi's Performance
Karthi is one such actor who likes to experiment with roles. It seems like Karthi has put up a mighty impressive performance in the film. The report says that praises have been coming in for Karthi's action sequences in Kaithi.
Censor Report
Reportedly, Kaithi is a thriller and the trailer did give a hint that the movie will be high on action sequences. Reportedly, the run-time of the film is around 2 hours and 25 minutes. The movie has bagged a U/A certificate from the Censor Board.
The Box Office Clash
If the reports that have come in regarding Kaithi is anything to go by, the Karthi starrer will offer tight competition to Bigil. The Deepavali season is sure to be an exciting one for movie buffs. Let us wait and see to know more.