    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kaithi First Review Out; Karthi Is Set To Stun With His Performance?

      By Staff
      |

      Kaithi, the Karthi starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has kept the audiences on their toes, ever since its first teaser had released. After a long wait, the film is finally hitting theatres tomorrow (October 25, 2019). It has dared to clash with Bigil, which is also hitting theatres the same day. Meanwhile, there is a piece of good news for all Karthi fans as well as movie buffs who are eagerly awaiting the reports about Kaithi. A recent report by a YouTube channel has talked highly about Kaithi and it seems like some of the insiders in the industry have already watched the movie. Read Kaithi first review to know more about this movie.

      Positive Reports

      Positive Reports

      The industry has pinned good hopes on Kaithi. Meanwhile, the report says that all those who have watched Kaithi are impressed with the movie. It is being said that the film has garnered positive reports within the film industry.

      Karthi's Performance

      Karthi's Performance

      Karthi is one such actor who likes to experiment with roles. It seems like Karthi has put up a mighty impressive performance in the film. The report says that praises have been coming in for Karthi's action sequences in Kaithi.

      Censor Report

      Censor Report

      Reportedly, Kaithi is a thriller and the trailer did give a hint that the movie will be high on action sequences. Reportedly, the run-time of the film is around 2 hours and 25 minutes. The movie has bagged a U/A certificate from the Censor Board.

      The Box Office Clash

      The Box Office Clash

      If the reports that have come in regarding Kaithi is anything to go by, the Karthi starrer will offer tight competition to Bigil. The Deepavali season is sure to be an exciting one for movie buffs. Let us wait and see to know more.

      Read more about: kaithi karthi
      Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 16:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 24, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue