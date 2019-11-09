Kaithi To Make Its Online Premiere On November 25, 2019!

Kaithi, which came to theatres during the Diwali season has won the praises and acceptance of the audiences. The movie has now entered the third week of its victorious run and continues to do good business. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the Karthi starrer will be making its online premiere on November 25, 2019. Hotstar has bagged the digital rights of the highly appreciated film.

Interestingly, Kaithi had hit theatres on October 25, 2019, and if the latest reports are anything to go by, the film's online premiere will happen exactly a month after its theatrical release. Meanwhile, there hasn't been any update regarding the online premiere of the Telugu version, which was released as 'Khaidi'.

With this news regarding Kaithi coming out, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is all set to become the next major Tamil movie to make its digital premiere in November. A couple of days ago, the Dhanush starrer Asuran, which also released in October, had made its Amazon Prime debut. Reportedly, the Vetrimaaran directorial had opened to a great response in its digital debut as well.

As far as the box office performance of Kaithi is considered, the movie has emerged as a huge blockbuster. The film is doing solid business in all types of centres, and if the grapevine is to be believed, the action-thriller has already collected around Rs 43 crore from Tamil Nadu box office alone. Similarly, Karthi's movie has done stunning business in Kerala, Karnataka and AP/TS regions and thus, emerging a profitable venture in these areas.

Kaithi is sure to enjoy yet another strong weekend and increase the collections further. The film has performed extremely well despite facing tight competition from Bigil, which also hit theatres the same day.