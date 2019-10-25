Kaithi Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Karthi Starrer!

Kaithi is a film for which every genuine movie buff has been waiting for. A glimpse of the fascinating trailer would be more than enough to leave everyone excited about the movie, which looks like a well-crafted action thriller. Karthi is teaming up with talented film-maker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who had made an impressive debut with the 2017 movie Maanagaram.

Well, Kaithi has decided to come along with Bigil, the Vijay starrer, which has huge hype surrounding it. The case of Kaithi is also no different as the Karthi starrer also ranks high in the list of most-waited movie.

In Kaithi, Karthi will be seen playing a prison inmate who gets assigned with a task. Actor Narain also essays an important role in this movie, which narrates a series of events happening in 36 hours. A riveting thriller that has a solid content can be expected from the team.

Along with Bigil, Kaithi is also sure to rule the social media world. Reviews of Kaithi are sure to flow in after the initial shows. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have to say about Kaithi.