Kaithi Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Karthi Starrer!

Kaithi is a film for which every genuine movie buff has been waiting for. A glimpse of the fascinating trailer would be more than enough to leave everyone excited about the movie, which looks like a well-crafted action thriller. Karthi is teaming up with talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who had made an impressive debut with the 2017 movie, Maanagaram.

Well, Kaithi has decided to come along with Bigil, the Vijay starrer, which has huge hype surrounding it. The case of Kaithi is also no different as the Karthi starrer also ranks high on the list of most-waited movies.

In Kaithi, Karthi will be seen playing a prison inmate who gets assigned a task. Actor Narain also essays an important role in this movie, which narrates a series of events happening in 36 hours. We can expect a riveting thriller that has solid content from the team.

Along with Bigil, Kaithi is also sure to rule the social media world. Take a look at what audiences have to say about Kaithi.

Sanjith @_san_jith @prabhu_sr u be the best producer in town ur taste is wow #kaithi is one of a gem for Karthi @Dir_Lokesh u r a rockstar man and @SamCSmusic wow ur score made more intriguing and exciting @DreamWarriorpic @OpenPannaa @Potential_st #AadityaArunachalam @ikaipullai #Kaithi a superb sophomore effort from Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fresh and relentless with an emotional core, this film will find a place in everybody's list of favorite films from 2019. Suriya Telugu Fans Rage @SuriyaTeluguFA · Nail biting thriller with power packed action scenes and Emotions. Whatta movie!! kudos to director #Lokesh. And brilliant acting by #Karthi . It is definietly a must watch movie. VimalRaj Sampathkumar @VimalRaj_ams #kaithi #KaithiDiwali #kaithireview One of the best gripping, entertaining and perfect action movie in the recent years. 💯% blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥 Dharani Dharan @Dharani74508372 #kaithi Not even one second is boring. Watched at the edge of the seat. So thrilling🙄 @Karthi_Offl anna beast performance👌👌 @Dir_Lokesh bro again proved He is talented👍. Awesome work from @sathyaDP . @prabhu_sr @DreamWarriorpic Eager to watch 2nd time❤️❤️❤️ blabbering blabberer @HaRyblog No nonsense.. how to make commercial cinema interesting compelling and engaging. #Kaithi is top notch . Hopefully @Dir_Lokesh doesn't get carried away by this stardom for his next . Terribic uldimaaaaaateee #KaithiDiwali

