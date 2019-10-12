Kaithi Vs Bigil Box Office Clash: Vijay's Film Gets More Screens Than Karthi Starrer In Tamil Nadu?

Karthi, last seen in the box office dud Dev, is awaiting the release of Kaithi, one of the most important movies of his career. The action-thriller has piqued curiosity, which suggests that it has the potential to be a winner. Kaithi, unfortunately, will not be a solo release as it is likely to release around the same time as Vijay and Nayanthara's Bigil, a biggie in the truest sense. Now, here is a major update about the box office clash. Kaithi will reportedly get fewer screens than Bigil in Tamil Nadu.

According to Valai Pechu, Kaithi will release in 250 screens while Bigil will get an impressive 750 theatres. As such, Vijay seems to have won 'Round 1' in style.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Tamizhan was originally supposed to release this month, however, it got delayed due to issues in closing the pre-release business in a few areas. Post this, Bigil got the screens meant for it, leaving Karthi fans shocked.

In case you did not know, this is not the first time that two big-ticket movies are releasing together. Earlier this year, Viswasam and Petta clashed on Pongal, ruffling a few feathers. Luckily, both movies fared well at the ticket window, silencing detractors in style. Many feel that Kaithi-Bigil clash might end the same way.

