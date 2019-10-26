Kaithi Will Have A Sequel; Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms!

Kaithi is winning praises from all quarters and it has turned out to be an impressive work that would stand the test of time. Audiences are impressed so much so they are eager to know whether a sequel to the movie is on the way. Well, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has seemingly answered the query in style and has mentioned that a sequel is definitely on cards.

An elated Lokesh Kanagaraj, took to his Twitter account to thank the audiences for all the love they have been showering. The director also thanked Karthi and producer SR Prabhu for giving the big opportunity. He gave a hint about Kaithi sequel through this tweet, which has garnered everyone's attention. In his message, he has made it clear that Dilli, the character played by Karthi in the movie will be back.

"Thanx for the overwhelming response guys,.. loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making kaithi...will cherish this forever! Thank you once again prabu sir and karthi sir for the opportunity!..To answer all your txts and calls yes" Dilli will be back,-"(sic) the director wrote on Twitter.

This tweet has gone viral in no time and all those who have watched Kaithi are pretty much excited after hearing this latest update. This rightly shows the popularity that the movie has already attained among movie buffs. At the same time, it needs to be seen whether Lokesh Kanagaraj would go on to take up the Kaithi sequel after the completion of Thalapathy 64, which is his next big project.

Kaithi has made a good opening at the box office. With such stellar reports from critics and audiences, the movie is sure to enjoy a grand run in theatres. Along with Karthi, Kaithi also features Narain, Dheena, Harish Uthaman in important roles.

