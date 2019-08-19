English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kajal Aggarwal Comments On 25 Cuts In Paris Paris

    By
    |

    Kajal Aggarwal, quite a popular name in Tamil cinema, will soon be seen in Paris Paris, a remake of the Bollywood hit Queen. The film, produced by Kannada actress Parul Yadav, recently ran into trouble when the 'Censor Board' asked for 25 cuts in order to be eligible for certification. Now, Kajal has reacted to the controversy and urged the authorities to reconsider their decision.

    "We have shot for a long time for this film and the whole team has put in a lot of efforts. So we expect to taste the fruits of the efforts we put in. Hope the members of the censor board will approve the film without cuts," said Kajal.

    Kajal Aggarwal Comments On The 25 Cuts In Paris Paris

    Kajal also pointed out that the Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam remakes of Queen were passed without any issues and added that the team is taking steps to ensure that most of the 'controversial' scenes are retained.

    "We did not want to hurt anyone's intentions and those scenes, which they have asked to cut, are similar to things that happen in all our lives. I have been told that the producers are taking necessary actions and putting in all the efforts to make sure that the scenes are retained," added Kajal.

    Queen, released in 2014, featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and helped her evolve as a performer. Many feel that Paris Paris might have a similar impact on Kajal's career and establish her as Kollywood's next 'Lady Superstar'.

    Meanwhile, this is a busy time for Kajal. Besides Paris Paris, she also has Indian 2 and Awe 2 in her kitty. Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, marks her first collaboration with ace actor Kamal Haasan. On the other hand, Awe 2 will see her sharing screen space with Kollywood sensation Vijay Sethupathi.

    So, are you looking forward to Kajal's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

    More KAJAL AGGARWAL News

    Read more about: kajal aggarwal paris paris
    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue