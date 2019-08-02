English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kajal Aggarwal Fan Falls Prey To Online Scam; Pays Rs 60 Lakh To Meet Actress!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Kajal Aggarwal is an actress whose fan base is pretty huge. It has been over 15 years since her entry to the film industry and the actress continues to remain as the favourite of moviegoers. With some good projects on hand, she is one of the busiest actresses around as well. However, what has hogged the limelight are the reports regarding a Kajal Aggarwal fan, who has landed in huge trouble.

    Kajal Aggarwal Fan Falls Prey To Online Scam; Pays Rs 60 Lakh To Meet Actress!

    According to recent reports, a Kajal Aggarwal fan has fallen prey to an online scam as he was lured with an opportunity to meet his favourite actress. Reportedly, a youngster from Ramanathapuram had come across a webpage that promised to arrange a face-to-face meeting with the highly popular South Indian actress.

    It is being reported that the youngster was asked to pay Rs 50,000 when he first disclosed his interest to meet the actress and the fan went on to pay this amount. But, the meeting didn't happen and he was asked to pay more, to which the fan abided. However, after multiple payments, the fan went on to realise that it was indeed an online scam. According to the report, the fan lost around Rs 60 lakh in this online scam. Some of the reports also claim that the fraudsters tried to threaten him when he refused to pay further.

    Reportedly, the heavily depressed fan, who is reportedly from a well-off family, fled the house and moved to Kolkata. According to reports, the cops found him in Kolkata and the youngster narrated the entire incident to the police. Meanwhile, it is also being reported that a producer named Saravanakumar has been arrested based on the complaint filed by the fan.

    Let us wait for further updates to know more about the same.

    More KAJAL AGGARWAL News

    Read more about: kajal aggarwal
    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue