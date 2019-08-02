Kajal Aggarwal Fan Falls Prey To Online Scam; Pays Rs 60 Lakh To Meet Actress!

Kajal Aggarwal is an actress whose fan base is pretty huge. It has been over 15 years since her entry to the film industry and the actress continues to remain as the favourite of moviegoers. With some good projects on hand, she is one of the busiest actresses around as well. However, what has hogged the limelight are the reports regarding a Kajal Aggarwal fan, who has landed in huge trouble.

According to recent reports, a Kajal Aggarwal fan has fallen prey to an online scam as he was lured with an opportunity to meet his favourite actress. Reportedly, a youngster from Ramanathapuram had come across a webpage that promised to arrange a face-to-face meeting with the highly popular South Indian actress.

It is being reported that the youngster was asked to pay Rs 50,000 when he first disclosed his interest to meet the actress and the fan went on to pay this amount. But, the meeting didn't happen and he was asked to pay more, to which the fan abided. However, after multiple payments, the fan went on to realise that it was indeed an online scam. According to the report, the fan lost around Rs 60 lakh in this online scam. Some of the reports also claim that the fraudsters tried to threaten him when he refused to pay further.

Reportedly, the heavily depressed fan, who is reportedly from a well-off family, fled the house and moved to Kolkata. According to reports, the cops found him in Kolkata and the youngster narrated the entire incident to the police. Meanwhile, it is also being reported that a producer named Saravanakumar has been arrested based on the complaint filed by the fan.

Let us wait for further updates to know more about the same.