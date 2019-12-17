Kajal Aggarwal Gets A Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds!

Kajal Aggarwal, the charming actress has now set a new record. As per the latest updates, Kajal is all set to emerge as the first actress from South Indian cinema to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Recently, the actress revealed that she will be unveiling her wax statue in Madame Tussauds, Singapore very soon.

The Comali actress also revealed that an event will be held on February 5, 2020, along with the Ultimate Film Star Experience to unveil her wax statue. Kajal Aggarwal shared the news through her official social media platforms recently, along with a few pictures clicked along with the Madame Tussauds design team, during the preparations.

'I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I've always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself. This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this one's for each one of you.', wrote Kajal.

Madame Tussauds, Singapore recently launched the Ultimate Film Star Experience project, which provides the fans with the experience of being with their favourite stars in a film set. This visual experience will be staged with the help of wax statue and audio-visual effects.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently busy in her acting career with some promising projects in her kitty. The actress will be next seen in the highly-anticipated project Indian 2, which is a sequel to the 1996-released blockbuster Indian. Kajal will appear as the female lead opposite Kamal Haasan in the movie, which is directed by hitmaker S Shankar.

