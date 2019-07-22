English
    Kajal Aggarwal In A Web Series? To Team Up With Venkat Prabhu For The Second Time?

    Kajal Aggarwal is one of the busiest Indian actresses. Besides a series of films, this beauty is also held up with other projects. She was seen in the 2017 Tamil film Mersal, opposite Vijay. Reports are now suggesting that the actress will team up with Venkat Prabhu for the second time, but not for a film. According to Cinema Express reports, the filmmaker is planning on directing a web series for Hotstar. The initial plan was to make a feature film.

    Kajal Aggarwal To Team Up With Venkat Prabhu!

    However, Venkat felt an online platform would be a better medium for the script. The web series is said to consist of 10 episodes. The shoot might commence in August and wrap up by September. No other information regarding the web series has been revealed. Also, we need to wait until an official statement is issued.

    Meanwhile, Kajal is awaiting the release of two of her films. Her Telugu film Ranarangam and Tamil film Comali will release on August 15. Kajal, who is excited about two of her big films hitting theatres on the occasion of Independence Day, recently tweeted, "Happiness doubled #Comali & #Ranarangam from 15th August!!" (-sic)

    Comali is directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganath and produced by Ishari Ganesh. It is being made under Ganesh's Vels Film International banner. The movie is a comedy-drama that stars Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde in the lead.

    Puri Jagannadh Reveals Male Actors In South Get Molested In Public; 'They Grab Actors' B*lls'

    Sudheer Varma has helmed Ranarangam, which stars Kajal Agarwal, Sharwanand and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The first teaser which aired recently, has managed to grab a lot of attention. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

    Well, we couldn't wait to see what else this versatile actress has to offer us in the near future.

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
