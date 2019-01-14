English
    Indian 2 Update: Kajal Agarwal To Wear Prosthetics For Her Role In The Indian Sequel?

    The lovely Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most successful and talented stars in the Tamil film industry today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charming personality, good screen presence and humble nature. At present, she is gearing up to begin work on the magnum opus Indian 2. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani and will see her act opposite Kamal Haasan.

    Now, here is some big news for all you Kajal Aggarwal fans out there.

    Kajal Aggarwal

    According to the attest reports, Kajal will be seen in the role of an aged woman in Indian 2 and she is likely to undergo a makeover for the same. Shankar has reportedly hired a Hollywood makeup expert to design the prosthetics for the character.

    The Mersal actress is slated to travel to the US for a look test soon. If all goes as planned, Indian 2 will hit the floors in February, 2019.

    Indian 2 also features Simbu in a key role and is likely to touch upon several burning issues. Kamal is going through a rough phase on the work front and many in the industry feel that Indian 2 is could revive his career big time. This is Shankar's first big film after 2.0.

    Source: Telugu 360

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 23:18 [IST]
