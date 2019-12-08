    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      These Stunning Clicks Of Kajal Aggarwal Are A Treat For Her Fans

      By
      |

      The charming Kajal Aggarwal is beyond any doubt, one of the most gorgeous ladies in Kollywood today. A seasoned performer in her own right, the 'Punjabi Kudi' is loved by all and sundry due to her charming screen presence, lively personality and bindass nature. Now, here is some sweet news for her die-hard fans. In an exciting development, a couple of clicks from the Mersal star's Goa vacation are going viral for all the right reasons. In them, she seen having a blast and living life to the fullest.

      Kajal enjoys a strong following on social media and frequently interacts with fans. These awesome snaps are bound to add a new dimension to her popularity.

      Kajal Aggarwal Photos: These Stunning Clicks Of Kajal Aggarwal Are A Treat For Her Fans

      On the professional side of things, the 34-year-old actress was last seen in the much-hyped Comali, which did reasonably well at the box office, impressing critics. She curtrently has the eagerly awaited Indian 2, directed by Shankar in her kitty. The magnum opus marks her first collaboration with Kamal Haasan and this has piqued the curiosity. The film, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, features her in a shocking new avatar, which might leave cinemagoers stunned. Siddharth and Rakul Preet too are a part of the cast.

      Kajal will also be seen in Paris Paris, a remake of Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood hit Queen.

      So, are you looking forward to her upcoming movies? Comments, please!

      Kajal Aggarwal Was In A Serious Relationship That Ended Due To This Brutal Reason; Sad Deets Inside

      Read more about: kajal aggarwal indian 2
      Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 23:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 8, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue