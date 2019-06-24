English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kajal Aggarwal Plays With Tigers As She Unleashes Her Wild Side, Shocking Video Goes Viral

    By
    |

    There's no denying the fact that 2019 has been a disappointing year for Kajal Aggarwal. Last month, the Punjabi hottie suffered a big setback when Sita opened to an ordinary response at the box office and ended up being a failure. The film, featuring her in the titular role, never clicked with movie buffs and this lead to its downfall. With the Sita fiasco in the past, Kajal is back in the limelight for an awesome reason.

    Kajal Aggarwal

    In an exciting development, a video from Kajal's latest vacation is going viral and creating a buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons. In it, she can be seen playing with a couple of tigers and proving that she is is one lively person. Her bubbly expressions add a new dimension to the clip and up its recall value big time.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal Official (@kajal_aggarwal____) on Jun 20, 2019 at 10:57pm PDT

    Interestingly, Kajal is fond of travel and adventure. She had once flown an aircraft in Kuala Lumpur and enjoyed herself a lot.

    "Once I went to Kuala Lumpur with my friends and hired a private jet there. It was a special aircraft which can accommodate only four passengers. I was sitting beside the pilot and I wanted to fly the aircraft. The pilot gave me guidance and helped me. I had an exhilarating air journey that day. It was really thrilling," Kajal had said while talking about the incident.

    Meanwhile, Kajal currently has Paris Paris and Comali in her kitty. Paris Paris, a remake of Queen, will see her essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version. On the other hand, Comali has her paired opposite Jayam Ravi. She had also agreed to act opposite Kamal Haasan in the vigilante movie Indian 2 as well. However, the buzz is that she is no longer associated with the Shankar-directed movie.

    More KAJAL AGGARWAL News

    Read more about: kajal aggarwal
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue