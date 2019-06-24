Kajal Aggarwal Plays With Tigers As She Unleashes Her Wild Side, Shocking Video Goes Viral

There's no denying the fact that 2019 has been a disappointing year for Kajal Aggarwal. Last month, the Punjabi hottie suffered a big setback when Sita opened to an ordinary response at the box office and ended up being a failure. The film, featuring her in the titular role, never clicked with movie buffs and this lead to its downfall. With the Sita fiasco in the past, Kajal is back in the limelight for an awesome reason.

In an exciting development, a video from Kajal's latest vacation is going viral and creating a buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons. In it, she can be seen playing with a couple of tigers and proving that she is is one lively person. Her bubbly expressions add a new dimension to the clip and up its recall value big time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal Official (@kajal_aggarwal____) on Jun 20, 2019 at 10:57pm PDT

Interestingly, Kajal is fond of travel and adventure. She had once flown an aircraft in Kuala Lumpur and enjoyed herself a lot.

"Once I went to Kuala Lumpur with my friends and hired a private jet there. It was a special aircraft which can accommodate only four passengers. I was sitting beside the pilot and I wanted to fly the aircraft. The pilot gave me guidance and helped me. I had an exhilarating air journey that day. It was really thrilling," Kajal had said while talking about the incident.

Meanwhile, Kajal currently has Paris Paris and Comali in her kitty. Paris Paris, a remake of Queen, will see her essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version. On the other hand, Comali has her paired opposite Jayam Ravi. She had also agreed to act opposite Kamal Haasan in the vigilante movie Indian 2 as well. However, the buzz is that she is no longer associated with the Shankar-directed movie.